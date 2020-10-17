Olivia Culpo Has Fall Picnic In Red Crop Top & Short Daisy Dukes

Olivia Culpo gave her fans a fun fall treat on Friday, with a sweet outdoor spread and a sexy outfit to boot.

In the photo, shared with her 4.7 million Instagram followers, Olivia was captured outside with an aesthetically pleasing picnic. In the caption of the post, she joked about the hot Los Angeles, California weather being a deterrent to her autumnal ideals.

Olivia posed in a backyard with blue skies and lush green foliage all around. The style star wore a red, off-the-shoulder, peasant-style crop top with sleeves that hit at her elbows. The top tied in front and aptly displayed her stunning decolletage.

The 28-year-old also wore a pair of tiny jean shorts with fringed hems and distressed details that hugged her curves, showing off her toned abs and legs. She wore her chestnut brown locks down and straight, brushing her shoulders. She made a kissing face at the camera and held a glass of white wine in her right hand.

Olivia’s snack spread was laid out on a red-and-white-check picnic blanket and included a serious charcuterie and cheese board. In the front sat a cutting board with a loaf of French bread, cheese, grapes and salami. To her left was a basket filled with bright yellow lemons and on her right was a bucket of ice and a bottle of white wine.

The model also displayed the adorable wicker picnic basket that had carried all the goodies, which had a blue-and-white striped interior and a place for her utensils.

Fans took to Olivia’s share right away. More than 79,000 people liked the upload and more than 250 left comments within hours after it was posted. Many users wrote about their appreciation for her outfit and picnic while others joked about her comment on the weather, agreeing that they wanted a more crisp fall climate.

“So beautiful,” wrote one user.

“Cutest date idea,” added another person.

“I’m thinking climate change,” one follower wrote, joking about Olivia’s temperature comment.

“Lol!!! It sucks!!! That’s how we feel! :/,” commented another fan.

Olivia has been sharing lots of stylish, skimpy outfits as of late. She shared another shot to her feed last week of herself in a revealing, black bathing suit. As The Inquisitr reported, the Sports Illustrated cover model rocked a barely there one-piece for that shot, which had slits on the side that showed her curvy hips and displayed some seriously sexy side boob.