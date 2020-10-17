Ana Cheri Ditches Her Panties & Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Shirt: ‘Chillin This Saturday Morning’

Brunette bombshell Ana Cheri is known by her 12.5 million Instagram followers for sharing sultry content online. On Saturday, she did not let them down with her latest upload — a titillating snap that saw her wearing nothing but a white shirt while posing on a bed.

The popular influencer looked smoking hot as struck a sexy pose for the camera. The lens captured her from a close angle at slight side view as she sat on her feet with her legs slightly parted. A few fluffy pillows were pushed against the back of her booty, calling attention to the feminine curve of her hips. The model’s smooth, sun-kissed skin looked flawless in the light.

Ana’s blouse featured long sleeves and snap buttons. She wore the garment completely unbuttoned and over one of her shoulders.

The model wore a seductive look on her face as she held one hands hear the side of her face. Her other hand was below her breasts, holding the front of her shirt in place. The open front barely covered her nipples and put plenty of her voluptuous cleavage on display. The hem of the blouse fell around her waist, showing that she was not wearing any underwear. The ends of the top fell between her legs, exposing her lower abs without revealing too much skin. Her shapely thighs were also prominent in the photo.

For accessories, Ana wore a pair of chunky gold earrings and a dangle bracelet.

The former Playboy model parted her tresses on the side and styled them in loose waves.

In the caption, Ana indicated that she was having a relaxing morning.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 55,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to give the photo some love.

“Gorgeous, what a sight to wake up to? If that doesn’t wake you up, nothing will,” quipped one admirer.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“OMG…. You always look damn sizzling,” wrote a third follower, adding numerous kiss emoji.

“Your figure is really so beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Last week, Ana turned up the heat on her Instagram page when she uploaded a series of pictures that saw her posing a paddleboard in the tiniest string bikini while joking about loving a good paddling. The post was hugely popular, garnering more than 229,000 likes to date.