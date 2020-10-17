Rebel Wilson Stuns In Fitted White Dress As Boyfriend Jacob Busch Kisses Her Cheek

Rebel Wilson continued to show off her impressively slimmed-down figure on Friday, with a shot of herself and boyfriend Jacob Busch cuddling up to each other in an artsy hallway.

In the series of three photos she shared with her 9 million Instagram followers, Rebel wore a fitted, white dress that aptly hugged her fit figure. The frock’s short sleeves showcased her newly toned arms and dipped down her chest with a slight V-neck. The midi-length sheath came down slightly past her knees, and her shins peeked out from the bottom.

The dress featured black trim all over and buttons down the front, for a sleek, classic look. Rebel paired the outfit with round-toed, black shoes and wore her blond locks down and slightly wavy, hitting just below her shoulders.

Rebel’s new beau, Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch, stood by her side for the photos, sporting a navy blue blazer, white T-shirt, and fitted blue jeans. The 29-year-old wore brown leather boots under his jeans, completing the casual, yet stylish look.

The two posed together in a hallway with palm leaf printed-wallpaper, cuddling close for the shots. The first two slides of the upload were fairly similar. Jacob’s hand pressed against the wall as Rebel leaned into him, and they both gave coy smiles to the camera. For the final image, Jacob sweetly kissed his new love on the cheek as Rebel smiled, beaming.

The post received an outpouring of love from fans, garnering over 400,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments within hours of being posted. Many users commented on Rebel’s amazing physical transformation and how great she looked in her dress while others wrote about their appreciation for the new couple.

“Wow beautiful rebel! With or without the man you are just beaming,” one user wrote.

“You look fantastic and like a proper lady[,] even though we know the truth,” another person commented.

“Oh my word you guys are the cutest,” said another fan.

Jacob also left a sweet comment on the post, expressing his appreciation for his new flame.

“I’m a lucky guy,” he gushed.

Rebel and Jacob have been spending a lot of time together since linking up. As The Inquisitr reported, the two recently took a glamorous trip to Monte-Carlo for an environmental charity event and took many photos of their travels along the way. In those images, the Bridesmaids star was decked out in a fuchsia-colored Badgley Mischka gown while Jacob looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.