‘Full House’ Star Bob Saget Reveals Last Text He Sent To Lori Loughlin, Calls Her A ‘Sweetheart’

To say it’s been a difficult year for actress Lori Loughlin would be an understatement. The Full House star was sentenced to two months in federal prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. The scandal also included husband Mossimo Giannulli and fellow actress Felicity Huffman who committed the same offense. In addition to her two-month sentence, and two years of supervised release, Lori is also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service

Despite Lori’s reputation taking a serious beating, there are still some co-stars and friends who are showing support and talking out about the good sides of her. Longtime co-star and friend Bob Saget recently spoke out about Lori’s character when catching up with Page Six on October 16. The 64-year-old revealed he texted Lori just a few weeks ago, following her sentencing in August

“I love you and thinking of you, that’s all,” he said of the text.

The stand-up comedian did not reveal if she responded or if they exchanged any other messages.

Bob then referenced the scandal in general, questioning if people should stop loving someone because of something illegal they have done.

“And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her. She’s a sweetheart,” he said.

Paul Marotta / Getty Images

Bob and Lori starred on Full House together from 1987 to 1995, and then on the Netflix spinoff Fuller House in 2016. Lori dropped out of the successful show when her legal issues began.

Bob isn’t the only co-star who has shown support for Lori this year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dave Coulier commented on the matter earlier this past May, two months before she was sentenced.

“I really can’t comment on it, but we love her dearly. And however this kind of turns out, we’re there for her,” he said before the sentencing happened.

Dave also called Lori one of his closest and dearest friends and suggested the portrayal the public is seeing of the actress isn’t always true. The comedian called what happened “unfortunate” but said he would be there for the Summerland alum forever.

Lori is to report to prison no later than November 16. The 56-year-old is allowed to serve at the prison of her choice, a headline that sent shockwaves through the celebrity community.