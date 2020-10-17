Bill Maher Says Amy Coney Barrett Should Be Attacked Over Religion Because ‘Being Nuts Is Relevant’

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time, comedian Bill Maher argued that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett should be attacked over her religion, Mediaite reported.

Barrett was chosen by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in September.

Democrats have warned that Barrett’s conservative leanings could lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark legal decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion. However, they have refrained from insinuating that Barrett’s Catholicism could play a role in her decision making.

According to Maher, this was a mistake. The comedian called on Democratic lawmakers to be more aggressive and attack the judge’s faith.

“Democrats have to stop talking about packing the supreme Court because it’s already packed. With Catholics,” he said, adding that he has “nothing against Catholics, except my entire upbringing.”

Maher then went on to argue that Catholic individuals are overrepresented on the highest courts, slamming pundits and commentators for even debating whether Barrett wants to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He likened the judge to the Terminator, describing her as a “robot programmed to fulfill one task. Except she wasn’t sent from the future, she was sent from the past.”

Maher concluded the segment by strongly urging Democratic leaders to make religion an issue.

“Amy Barrett said this week she had no strong feelings about climate change, but is very concerned about large belt buckles. Chuck Schumer said Democrats won’t make Barrett’s religion and issue, but they should. Because being nuts is relevant.”

Earlier this week, during her hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barrett was grilled by California Sen. Kamala Harris over her views on climate change. She appeared to argue that the science is not clear on this issue.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett calls climate change a "contentious matter" and says she has no "firm views" about it. pic.twitter.com/LDEiB8PKRx — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 15, 2020

Maher’s joke about “large belt buckles” was an apparent dig at People of Praise, a faith group Barrett is affiliated with.

As The Daily Mail reported, according to a former member, the ultra-conservative group is opposed to large belt buckles because they “draw attention to the crotch.” Members are allegedly not allowed to use perfume or cologne and women can only wear plain, white underwear.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to an analysis from Financial Times, together with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump has transformed American courts, appointing 217 judges in total.

In filling vacancies all over the nation, he installed more judges during his first term than almost any president in U.S. history.

Republicans have described this as one of his most important achievements.