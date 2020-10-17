Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Craziest’ Details Of What Was In Paris Hilton’s Louis Vuitton Bag From Early 2000s

Kim Kardashain had a few details to share recently about her BFF, Paris Hilton, concerning their early 2000s heyday and those iconic Louis Vuitton metallic purses.

In a new video shared with her 13.2 million Instagram followers, Paris revealed a behind-the-scenes tidbit with her bestie as the two debuted new velour pieces for Kim’s SKIMS collection, reminiscent of their time together during the aughts.

In the clip, Kim teased her pal by discussing the “craziest” stuff Paris would carry in her purses, including “hundreds of crumpled up dollar bills,” pieces of paper and pens, candy wrappers, chap stick, “every kind of beauty product you could imagine,” and more.

Kim went on to explain that she was gifted the silver and gold Louis Vuitton purses for Christmas and that she and Paris took them everywhere while on their trip to Australia together. The reality star also joked how she would not let Paris put “one thing” in her bag in order to preserve its integrity.

“I made her carry an empty bag all around town because she would have destroyed the bag,” Kim said as Paris giggled.

Numerous photos of that trip they took together were shown throughout the upload as well, with Paris and Kim wearing stylish beach wear and carrying their iconic purses as fans and photographers trailed behind.

Toward the end of the video, Kim recalled another time when the two were in Ibiza, Spain, and Paris pulled out a bathing suit, flip flops, and a towel from her bag as the two ventured from the club to the beach at dawn.

Fans showed their love for the post as the two reminisced about their past, as more than 232,400 people liked the share and over 3,200 left comments. Many users wrote in their appreciation for the funny story, often adding laughing face emoji to their comment. Others simply left heart and heart eyes emoji, signaling their love for the two spending time together.

