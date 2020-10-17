Kelly Clarkson Stuns Her Instagram Audience With A Fashion Show Of Her Billboard Music Awards Looks

Singer and host Kelly Clarkson stunned her 5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of outfit shots flaunting the different looks she wore at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Kelly, who hosted the event in an empty arena, looked gorgeous in all the looks. She tagged the Instagram page of the awards show, and also tagged all the designers behind her various looks in the caption. She also made sure to acknowledge the glam squad responsible for her looks, including makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet, hairstylist Robert Ramos, and fashion stylist Candice Lambert McAndrews.

She kicked things off with her red carpet look, a sparkling silver dress with a plunging neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The garment had structured shoulders and long sleeves, and the cuffs were trimmed with long fringe embellishments. The figure-hugging piece glittered under the light, and had more fringe detailing along the lower half as well.

The second look was a vibrant golden hue, and was likewise a full-length gown with sleeves. The front had a gathered detail that drew attention to Kelly’s hourglass shape, and featured a ruffle embellishment cascading all the way from her neckline to her calves. She accessorized with a bold necklace that draped down her chest, and large hoop earrings. She placed both hands on her hips, further emphasizing her curvaceous figure, as she smiled at the camera.

Her third look was another glittering ensemble in a simple black hue, but covered in sequins for added sparkle. A cut-out detail at the neckline showed off a hint of skin, and the sleeves flared out slightly at her wrists, adding a bit of drama. She accessorized with dangling earrings that draped all the way down to her collar, and switched up her hairstyle, going from a sleek center part to a brushed-back half-up look.

She carried on the neutral yet glimmering palette in the fourth look, a gown that featured a black backdrop with vertical silver strips in an irregular pattern. The ensemble looked incredible under the stage lights, and Kelly made a major style statement with her hair, rocking a sleek high braided ponytail.

The fifth look incorporated even more eye-catching details, from beaded cuffs and a beaded segment at her waist to the jewelled headband that framed her flawless features. The final slide showed off another gown, again in a dark tone, although the garment featured voluminous ruffle details on the shoulders, elbows, and all the way down her body.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 68,300 likes as well as 1,014 comments within 13 hours.

“STUNNING,” one fan exclaimed, followed by a heart emoji.

“Slaying and looking absolutely beautiful at the same time,” another follower added.

“You look amazing and I love your entire package. Beautiful inside and out,” a third remarked, including a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji in the comment.

Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelly revealed a juicy story on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer told her guests, Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines, about a time that a fan mistook her for country star Carrie Underwood, and Kelly simply signed something for the fan as Carrie rather than revealing the truth.