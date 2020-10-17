WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch & Ronda Rousey Return Dates & Storyline Plans Reportedly Revealed

WrestlingNews.co has learned that Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will reportedly return to WWE television early next year, just in time to potentially headline WrestleMania 37 in their long-awaited rematch following their last showdown at 2019’s pay-per-view.

The report stated that McMahon wants the two top draws to feud with each other and have a match at next year’s “Showcase of the Immortals.” According to the outlet’s source, McMahon reportedly wants to bring fans into the stadium at the event, which is why he’s keen to add two of the company’s biggest marquee attractions.

“Vince wants WrestleMania to be the show that says ‘WWE is back.’ We can’t do Becky vs. Ronda in the Thunderdome with no fans. He wants the fans back and they will be back by the time Mania rolls around.”

The report highlighted that Lynch is due to give birth in December. However, it’s reportedly up to “The Man” to decide when she is ready to return and start her proposed WrestleMania storyline with Rousey.

Lynch took a leave of absence to start a family with Seth Rollins earlier this year. As the WrestlingNews.co article pointed out, Rousey went on hiatus for the same reason in 2019. As of this writing, she hasn’t had a baby with husband Travis Browne, but she seems keen to step back into the squared circle.

The former UFC star was spotted training with Browne and James Storm earlier this week. This isn’t the first time Rousey has been spotted working out with a pro wrestler in recent weeks, suggesting that she’s getting back into in-ring shape.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she has also been training with Roddy Piper’s daughter and other wrestlers. The former MMA fighter also threw some shade at Lynch and Rollins recently, possibly to start building intrigue for their reported rematch in 2021.

Rousey also revealed that she can’t wait to step back into the ring with Natalya. This came after the company shared a video of their 2018 bout on its official Twitter account.

Earlier this week, Ringside News noted that Rousey’s contract is set to expire in the next six months. It’s highly unlikely that the company will bring her back until she’s agreed to an extension, though it’s also possible that officials froze her current deal.

Ringside News also stated that Rousey’s return will likely take place in front of a live crowd, which lines up with the plans stated in the latest update.