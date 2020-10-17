Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Black Dress With Open Back That Teases Sexy Red Thong

Kim Kardashian took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, October 16, to post a new photoset in which she teased a red thong in an open-backed dress.

The black dress was made of a stretchy material that clung to the social influencer’s curvy figure. It featured full sleeves with cut outs at the elbows, a high neckline, and a large cut out along the back that showed off plenty of skin. The space dipped to her backside, teasing the waistband of a thong that disappeared into the dress below. A bit of the model’s sculpted booty was also put on display. The outfit contoured to the curves of her backside and hips, fanning out at her thighs and extending to the floor.

Kim accessorized with an oversized black leather bag with twisted handles and a thick, gold necklace. She left her long, brunette tresses flow loose down her back and over to one shoulder.

The photoshoot appeared to take place in two separate locations. In the first two slides, Kim posed on a dark carpet in front of a white wall. The third slide featured her in front of a black metal wall with a sign warning people of high voltage and an explanation that an electrical equipment station was housed within.

The first snap showed Kim posing with one hand pressed up against the wall as she turned her head around to shoot a sultry gaze toward the camera. She popped a hip to the side, which served to curve her back and emphasize her pert derriere. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star struck a more daring pose in the second photo, which featured her crouching on the floor. The eye was drawn to the thong and the smooth skin along her back. In the third snap, Kim once again turned her front away from the camera and popped her hip out while looking toward the photographer with her lips slightly parted.

In the caption of the post, Kim congratulated Creative Director of Givenchy Matthew M Williams on his first collection with the fashion company. She added that it was a beautiful collection and that she couldn’t wait to wear all the looks he sent her.

The photoshoot earned more than 3.8 million likes and thousands of comments within the first day.

“I mean WOOOWWW,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Never looked better!!” another follower commented.