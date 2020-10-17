Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Ditches Her Pants & Shows Off Her Amazing Legs In New Instagram Update

Actress Elizabeth Hurley seems to enjoy keeping her online audience abreast on what is going on her life. On Saturday, she looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram post in which she flaunted her amazing legs while updating her followers on how her latest project is going.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star sat perched upon a windowsill in what was presumably her hotel room in Riga, Latvia, where she is currently working on a new film entitled The Piper. Part of a city landscape was visible outside the window as a blue hue filled the sky.

Elizabeth looked relaxed and happy as she smiled for the camera in two snapshots. She wore an off-white, long-sleeved sweater with a mock turtleneck that looked soft and comfortable. She completed her look with a pair of lace panties.

In the first frame, Elizabeth propped one elbow on one knee while her other leg appeared to be extended in front of her on the window ledge. She smiled at the camera and rested her head in her hand while her other arm was between her legs. The pose flashed a bit of her panties while showing off her smooth skin.

The 55-year-old put both of her feet on the windowsill in the second picture. Similar to the first photo, she rested her head in her hand while one elbow was one on knee. Her other elbow was on her other knee and her arm was straight in front of her. Her amazingly fit legs were the focal point of the snap.

The post proved to be popular among Elizabeth’s adoring fans. More than 23,000 of them hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Hundreds of them flocked to the comments section to rave over the snaps.

“Looking lovely as always! Looking forward to seeing you in the film,” one follower wrote.

“You are by far the most beautiful and amazing women I have ever laid eyes on. Yeah I know I have a huge crush on you and meeting you is on my bucket list. So what! Can’t this old fluffy guy have impossible dreams to? Love ya,” added a second admirer.

“You’re smile just melts me every time,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Wow!!! You are such a beautiful woman Elizabeth,” a fourth comment read.

Elizabeth’s fans will remember that she also runs a successful swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Earlier this week, the company’s Instagram page shared a snapshot of the star flaunting her figure in an animal-print coverup while sporting a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms.