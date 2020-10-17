Kendall Jenner Models Sexy Transparent Dress In New Instagram Photoset

Kendall Jenner posted a new photoset to social media platform Instagram on Friday, October 16, in which she modeled a chic transparent dress.

The dress was floor length and made of a see-through mesh material that was decorated in black and silver embellishments. It hung from Kendall’s shoulders in thin spaghetti straps and cascaded down the length of her body, clinging slightly to her torso. Kendall wore a pair of matching white gloves that also featured the same embellishments and gave the outfit a sophisticated feel.

Underneath the garment, Kendall sported a black top that cut straight across her chest and left her toned tummy on display. On her lower half, she wore a pair of white shorts that clung to the curves of her hips and lean thighs. Purple knee-high boots could also be seen beneath the dress.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accessorized with a large silver chainlink necklace. An oversized dark-purple bag made of a textured leather material also sat at her feet in a few of the shots. Kendall wore her long, brunette waves loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders for the photoshoot.

The post consisted of five snaps, each separated into an individual slide. Kendall posed in a few different locations, including in front of a cream curtain, a cityscape, and an aquarium backdrop.

In the first photo, Kendall perched on a stool in front of the curtain with her knees bent underneath her. She held her hands up against one side of her head and stared directly at the photographer. In the second slide, she stretched her arms out against the city background while turning her head to one side and looking off toward a distant point. The position gave viewers an unobstructed view of her upper body.

The third snap once again featured the model with the curtain backdrop. She continued in the same position as the first slide but extended her arms against her knees and looked down toward her hands. The next photo placed Kendall in front of the aquarium where a variety of sea animals swam through the blue water. In the final snap, Kendall turned away from the camera and placed her hands at her hips.

In the caption of the post, the social influencer told her fans that Matthew M Williams dressed her up and then congratulated him on the new collection. Her followers sent plenty of love her way, leaving more than 4.2 million likes on the post along with more than 11,500 comments.