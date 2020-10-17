Tarsha Whitmore Smolders In Cleavage-Baring Snakeskin-Print Top With Tight Miniskirt

Temperatures are heating up in Australia, and it looks like brunette beauty Tarsha Whitmore is ready for them. On Saturday, the model took to Instagram to flaunt her bronzed body in a snakeskin-print top and matching miniskirt that hugged her curves.

The popular influencer appeared to be enjoying pleasant weather, as the photo captured her standing outside near a swimming pool which was situated near a high-rise building. Dozens of tables topped with large teal and white umbrellas lined the pool, and other people could be seen gathered at them as well as near the swimming area. The model posed near an iron fence just a few feet away from the pool.

Tarsha’s matching set was a bright yellow, which flattered her sun-kissed skin. The top featured a low-cut neckline and a ring detail in the center that called attention to her voluptuous chest. Two straps attached to the ring wrapped around her back and abdomen, accentuating her slim midsection. The tight skirt had a mid-rise waist and the hemline cut off just below her hips.

The model wore her highlighted tresses parted off-center and styled in big waves that fell over the fronts of her shoulders.

For accessories, Tarsha opted to go with a pair of large sunglasses on her face.

Tarsha’s eyes were closed and she wore a sultry expression on her face. She posed with a martini in one hand while she held her other hand in her hair. Sun hit the dewy skin on her chest, highlighting her ample assets. With one leg crossed in front of the other, she flaunted her toned thighs and curvy hips.

Tarsha kept the caption simple, leaving only a few martini emoji.

Her admiring audience seemed thrilled with the snap, leaving a variety of emoji in the comments section.

A few took a moment to tell her what they thought of her chic and sexy outfit.

“You’re truly awesomely beautiful haven’t seen a woman this beautiful in a long time no words exist That can describe your beauty lady,” gushed one fan.

“The most sexiest woman,” wrote a second follower.

“Wow you look fabulous in this dress,” added a third Instagram user.

“You are astounding,” a fourth commenter chimed in.

With regular updates that feature her rocking an array of stylish outfits, Tarsha keeps her online following coming back for more.

Earlier this month, she shared a snap that saw her showcasing her fabulous figure and flawless bronze skin in a white bikini with pink trim.