‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough Reveals How Producers Really Reacted To Tyra Banks’ Elimination Blunder

Derek's sharing the behind the scenes details.

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough broke his silence regarding Tyra Banks‘ elimination blunder earlier last week. The professional dancer revealed how producers reacted to the awkward moment, which saw the new host forced to ask Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy to return to the ballroom despite telling them they were safe from elimination.

Speaking to Extra via video link, which can be seen via the YouTube video below, Derek said the producers thought Tyra did a good job of handling the situation and clarified that it was a technical issue that led to the flub.

“The producers came up afterwards and were actually thanking Tyra, they were like, ‘Thank you so much, you handled that well. There was a technical situation happening in the booth…'” he told correspondent Jennifer Lahmers.

“From what I have heard from people, they were happy and relieved… It could have been a lot worse,” he added.

Tyra addressed the situation during the latest episode on October 12 where she blamed the issues on a behind the scenes error. She previously defended herself in an interview, in which she claimed she “didn’t do anything wrong.” It’s thought what was written on her cards and what producers told her in her earpiece were different.

“The ending was correct. However, the journey was bumpy, based on some technical stuff,” she told USA Today, admitting that she understood why she was being blamed by viewers because they don’t see what goes on behind the scenes.

Derek also spoke in the interview about his much-anticipated return to the ballroom as a dancer. The pro will be performing on the show during Top 11 week on October 19 for the first time since 2016 alongside his dancer girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

The star revealed that they’ve been rehearsing together at home in their garage and have been working hard to stay in shape.

“We take ice baths together at night… We are staying fit, staying healthy during quarantine… You’re not, like, dancing full tilt like full out. We have been doing that this week — it’s been fun,” he said.

Derek also shut down rampant speculation from fans suggesting he could propose to Hayley on the show. He admitted that when he’s ready to pop the question he won’t do it in front of the DWTS cameras.

Derek also revealed who he thinks is doing well this season and said he’s been “super impressed” with rapper Nelly, who’s dancing with Daniella Karagach. He said he thought he did a great job with his latest dance, a samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge.