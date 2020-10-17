‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, October 16: Hope Flings Jealousy Accusation At Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, October 16 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) who gently told Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that she couldn’t move in with him. She claimed that she had abandonment issues and, although she was touched by his offer, she couldn’t move into the loft apartment. Carter still hoped that she would think about it, per SheKnows Soaps.

In the meantime, Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) informed Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that he couldn’t find Zoe in the building. He quickly picked up that Hope was preoccupied and asked if something was bothering her. Hope launched into a rant about her husband.

With Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) also present, she complained about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) being preoccupied with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). She felt that the doctor was a good fit for Steffy, while Thomas understood where Liam was coming from. He felt that Liam was concerned about his daughter, Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). Hope mused that her husband’s overprotectiveness of Steffy could stem from his inability to see her move on with another man.

Zende said that he just wanted to make sure that Hope was alright. Thomas advised him to try and find Zoe, before teasing him about his design debut. Zende informed him that he had been designing in Paris for a while.

At the cliff house, Liam questioned Steffy about her decisions. The previous The Bold and the Beautifulrecap stated that he didn’t think it was healthy for her to be involved with the man who blurred the lines before. Finn came back into the room and blasted Liam for trying to mess with Steffy’s head. If she chose to end their relationship, that would be her choice, not Liam’s. Steffy appreciated her ex-husband because he was a good father but she would make her own decisions about her personal life.

After Steffy left the room to check on Kelly, Liam turned on Finn. He would always voice his concerns. Finn tried to assure him that he wanted what was best for Steffy and Kelly too. But, Liam’s gut said that he could not trust the physician.

When they were alone, Finn told Steffy that he always wanted to be a dad, as seen in The Bold and the Beautiful video above. However, he had put his work ahead of starting a family. The doctor understood why Liam was so protective of his daughter. After telling her that he longed to show her how special she is, they kissed passionately, as seen below.

Liam arrived at Forrester Creations and immediately began ranting about Finn. As evidenced in the GIF below, Hope had had enough. She told him that he needed to let Steffy live her life. She accused him of being jealous because his ex-wife had a new man in her life.