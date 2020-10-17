Laura Amy Slays In Insanely Sexy ‘Mortal Kombat’-Inspired Cosplay

Laura Amy stunned Instagram followers with a provocative cosplay in her latest update, rocking an insanely sexy outfit inspired from the popular video game, Mortal Kombat. The Australian fitness model dressed up as Mileena, pouring her curvaceous figure into a racy cut-out bodysuit that exposed her braless cleavage in its entirety.

The one-piece was a turtleneck style that hid her décolletage completely, shifting the focus to the massive gash running almost the full length of the front. The scandalous design bared much of her voluptuous assets, as well as her tight abs and trim midriff. The plunging bodysuit dipped well below her bellybutton, boasting an incredible high cut that showed off her hips and thighs. A pair of large cutouts on the sides flashed even more skin, showing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.

The outfit was crafted out of a clingy, bright-red fabric that was so tight it almost looked painted-on. It had a black trim that gave definition to Laura’s sculpted physique and sported a slight iridescent sheen that called even more attention to her dangerous curves. A pair of long black straps crisscrossed over the chest line, highlighting the stunner’s buxom figure. A smaller set stretched just above her cleavage, perfectly framing her busty assets, while another one was positioned below her navel.

The costume also included fingerless long gloves and thigh-high stockings, both of which sported dark, wide bands decorated with jagged detailing to match the neckline. The eye-popping accessories were further adorned with metallic-gold straps, which also decorated the sides of her chest. The details incidentally matched the model’s blond streaks, which framed her face, emphasizing her stirring gaze.

Laura wore a black mask over her mouth and nose, allowing only her big, blue eyes to be seen. She styled her hair into high pigtails, letting her tresses spill over her back and down to her waist.

The 28-year-old looked fierce as she posed with her hip cocked and her legs parted. She was standing with her back to a white wall, which made her head-turning attire pop out even more. Her shoulders were perfectly straight and her arm was slightly stretched to the side, her fingers poised in a claw-like manner. Her long, pointy manicure added to the effect, and sported a skin-toned base with darker tips.

The photo cut off just above the knee, spotlighting Laura’s hourglass shape. It was taken from a mid-profile angle that emphasized the swell of her hip and teased her curvy posterior.

Laura tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the saucy costume. She added a “mileena” hashtag, captioning her post Mortal Kombat-style.

The suggestive snap reeled in an enthused response from Laura’s fans, many of whom flocked to the comments section to compliment the model.

“DAAAAAYUMMM,” one person wrote in all caps, leaving a trail of flattering emoji. “Yessssss, slay baby slay!!!!!” they added.

“OMG!!!! Mortal kombat vibes for sure!! Loveeeee this hun,” chimed in a second Instagrammer.

“You just blew cos play our [sic] of the water!! Amazing,” gushed a third follower.

“You make the mask look hot,” remarked another smitten fan, ending with a string of loving emoji.