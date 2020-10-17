Carrie Underwood Stuns In Skintight Leggings Posing Alongside Husband Mike Fisher

The fit parents showed off their toned figures on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood wowed in skintight leggings as she struck a pose alongside the newest trainer on her fitness app, Fit52, her husband Mike Fisher. The couple stood back to back for a new photo posted to Instagram on October 16 as they showed off their fit figures.

Carrie revealed her toned and tanned arms in a light gray marl tank top that appeared to be cropped and ruched at the waist. The 37-year-old mom of two stood side on to the camera with her left hand on her hip and gave a glimpse at her muscular thighs in high-waisted skintight dark green leggings.

The “Something In The Water” singer had her long blond hair tied up into two boxer braids and proved she takes her fitness seriously with a black smartwatch on her left wrist. She sported a black wedding band.

Her husband of 10-years stood behind her and turned slightly to the left to look at the camera. The 40-year-old rocked a dark gray t-shirt and black track pants and also showed off his wedding band with his arms folded.

The two flashed big smiles as they posed in front of floor to ceiling windows that looked out onto green foliage.

In the caption, the workout app revealed that the retired Nashville Predators captain shared his health and fitness tips via its blog. Mike became an instructor and created his own workout path on the app in August.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the fit parents.

“Such a wonderful couple!” one person commented with a red heart emoji.

“You both look great,” another comment read.

“You guys are so perfect,” a third said.

“She’s so beyond beautiful inside and out,” a fourth said of Carrie with a number of emoji, including a fire symbol and heart eye face.

The snap has been liked over 5,700 times.

The sweet photo was uploaded after Mike shared the love for his wife last month following her historic win at the 2020 ACM Awards. Carrie took home the Entertainer of the Year award, marking the first time a woman has won it three times and the first time it’s been given to two people on the same night. Thomas Rhett was co-winner.

He shared a look at Carrie on the TV as he watched from home in line with social distancing guidelines. He told his wife how “proud” he was of her and how much he wished he could have been with her.