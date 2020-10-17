Abby Dowse Puts On A Sexy Display In Fishnet Thigh Highs: ‘Ever Seen Better Stockings’

Abby Dowse served up a sexy show of her long, lean legs in Friday afternoon’s Instagram post. The Australian model looked like a total smokeshow in black mesh thigh-high stockings complete with an incorporated garter belt, putting on a provocative display as she posed on the floor with her knees widely parted.

The blond bombshell was sitting in front of her living room couch, leaning her back on the edge of the padded furniture piece. She stretched her body, lifting up both elbows and crossing her arms above her head. Her eyes were closed and her golden tresses spilled over the sofa seat, adding to the sultry vibe of the shot. Abby raised one knee and held the other down on the floor, spreading her thighs as she folded her leg. Her pins rested comfortably on a shaggy white rug, which gave prominence to her thigh highs.

The saucy number immediately caught the eye with a set of wide fishnet panels in the front, which had a much larger pattern than the rest of the gauzy, mesh fabric. The detail ran the entire length of the stockings, beautifully emphasizing Abby’s chiseled pins and flashing a good deal of toned, supple skin. A similar panel adorned the front of the garter belt, which was positioned just above her bellybutton. The item highlighted her waist and called attention to her hourglass figure.

The set was further adorned with thick suspenders, which matched the back seam of the thigh highs. A pair of thick straps decorated the sides of the garter belt, accentuating the 31-year-old’s trim physique.

Abby coupled the lingerie with a skimpy black thong that perfectly showed off her hips and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut. It had a low-rise waistline that dipped well below her navel, exposing her flat tummy. On her top half she wore a matching tee, which was cropped at the ribs, leaving her abs on show. The top clung tightly enough to her chest to emphasize her voluptuous assets and boasted a short sleeve design that gave fans a peek at her slender arms.

The sizzling blonde made her caption all about the thigh highs, using superlatives to describe them. She credited Fashion Nova for the smoking hot look, which she summarized with a black heart emoji.

The tantalizing update garnered considerable attention from the social media star’s 2.4 million followers, many of whom flocked to the comments section to shower her with love.

“Never seen better stockings nor better legs,” one fan commented on the photo, regarding her words.

“You are on [a] completely new level!! Off the charts beautiful,” gushed another Instagrammer, leaving a trail of hot pepper and fire emoji.

“You’re just unreal,” read a third message, followed by three heart eyes.

“You look so so gorgeous [heart-eyes and two fire emoji] incredible babe,” chimed in a fourth person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby showcased the back view of the seductive lingerie in a steamy post shared Friday morning, wherein she was topless and flaunted her pert derrière. The stunner followed up with another topless snap Saturday morning, showing off the eye-popping attire while sitting in bed. Check out the hot pic here.