‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Dina Says Goodbye

The Young and the Restless episode on Friday, October 16, featured Dina’s final words for her family as she passed away. Ahead of Dina dying, Lauren gave Jack a gift that eased his mother’s final moments, and Ashley leaned on her ex-husband, Victor.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Traci (Beth Maitland) had coffee at Crimson Lights. They discussed Dina (Marla Adams) and how quickly she declined. Then, talk turned to Abby and Chance’s (Donny Boaz) relationship. Abby mentioned that she and Chance wanted to start a family, and she noted how she wished Dina would live to meet her first great-grandchild. Traci promised her niece that her daughter or son would know all about her or his great grandmother.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) dreamed of a young Dina with the Teardrop of Love necklace on. Suddenly it was gone, and she asked Jack to find it, and then Jack woke up.

He called Lauren (Tracey Bregman), who had the necklace with her. While they waited for Jack to show up to get the jewelry, Lauren and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) discussed their love and life and his new white hair. Michael said that the emerald might be a treasure or a curse, but they vowed to never let it come between them. Then, Jack came in and got the piece to take home to his mother. Lauren was happy to help.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Victor (Eric Braeden) ran into Ashley (Eileen Davidson) at Chancellor Park. He thought she looked like she needed a distraction. Ashley updated Victor on her mom’s waning health. Then they touched on Billy’s (Jason Thompson) exposé on Adam (Mark Grossman), and Ashley suggested it was time for Victor to cut his son loose. However, Victor reminded Ashley that she’d never give up on Abby and pointed out that she was helping Dina after so many years of her mother’s neglect.

Ashley needed to leave to take her turn sitting with Dina, so Victor came with her to say goodbye. Victor left, and soon Jack came home with the gorgeous jewel. He gathered Ashley, Dina, Abby, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) and showed them the necklace. Then, he encouraged Kyle to find Summer (Hunter King) and patch things up. Ashley passed along Victor’s regards, and Abby called Chance to say she was staying there.

Dina appeared, and she wasn’t very responsive. Then, Jack gave her the Teardrop of Love, and she lit up. She remembered each of her children and had kind words to say to them. Then, she told everybody she loved them, and passed away. The end of the episode saw Dina look into a bright light and John urge her to follow it.