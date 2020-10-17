Jennifer Lopez, 51, Thrills In Revealing White Bralette With Plunging Neckline

Jennifer rocked a tiny top while showing off footwear from her shoe collection.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a pair of photos that were supposed to be all about her fashionable footwear, but many of her 132 million followers seemed to be more focused on how fabulous and youthful she looked.

Jennifer, 51, didn’t shy away from showing some skin while modeling shoes from her own line of footwear, the JLo Jennifer Lopez Collection at DSW. The “Pa’ Ti + Lonely” singer stunned in a white knit bralette with a deep neckline that revealed a considerable swath of her smooth and glowing décolletage. The soft fibers of the loosely woven top looked like they were straining a bit as they stretched over Jennifer’s ample chest.

She partnered the bralette with distressed jeans with holes on the knees. The loose-fitting pants featured a classic design with a straight leg and high waist that hit right at the navel. This still left a significant amount of her impressively ripped abs uncovered.

JLo also sported a bulky cardigan that made her ensemble look more appropriate for fall. It was a chunky sweater that featured a pattern in earthy neutral tones including brown, cream, black, and gray. She had one shoulder pulled down to bare her toned bicep. Her shoes also looked warm and cozy. They were a pair of black booties from her fall line. They had chunky platform soles, faux fur lining, and a lace-up closure. Jennifer wore the shoelaces untied.

The “On The Floor” hitmaker wore her voluminous caramel-colored hair styled in textured waves. She posed on a square leather ottoman inside a living room with cream carpet and a coordinating sofa. She leaned back on her hands, seductively parted her lips, and tilted her head as she aimed her eyes at the camera.

Jennifer’s post included a second picture that was taken outdoors, where she sat on a stone step and buried one hand in her hair. The shot was all about her shapely dancer’s legs, as her bottoms were too tiny to be seen. The only clothing item that was visible was the long flannel shirt that she wore. It featured a plaid print in dark blue and ivory with subtle threads of red. On her feet, she rocked a different pair of booties. They were tan with fluffy fleece lining. The shoes also boasted D-ring lacing and a high block heel.

In response to her post, many of Jennifer’s followers commented on her ageless good looks.

“Forever young-lo,” read one message.

“Love These. You’re So Gorgeous,” said another fan.

“Goddess of beauty!” gushed a third devotee.

“OMFG SOOOO BEAUTIFUL, my wig flew to Jupiter!!!!!” a fourth admirer wrote.

