Whitney Johns Goes Glam In A Revealing Dress On Instagram

American fitness model Whitney Johns went online on Friday, October 16, and posted another sexy snapshot to wow her legions of followers.

In the pic, Whitney rocked a long, dull-orange dress which perfectly accentuated her slender figure. The outfit boasted a plunging neckline which showed off a glimpse of cleavage. It also drew attention to her well-toned arms.

The ensemble featured a slit on the front which put her sexy leg and thigh on full display. The hottie completed her attire with a pair of nude, high-heeled sandals which gave her legs an even more elongated look.

Whitney wore her brunette tresses down and swept them to one side. She let her curly locks cascade over her shoulder.

The photoshoot took place indoors, in a nondescript room. Some windows with semi-sheer white curtains could be seen in the background. The 29-year-old model stood in front of a mirror. She spread her legs apart and kept a hand on her waist.

Whitney slightly tilted her head and looked straight at the lens. She puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look as she clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Whitney wrote that when she was a kid, she had a crush on fictional character Jessica Rabbit, adding that her dress was inspired by her. The hottie also informed users that her outfit was from Harpers PR, while her sandals were from Christian Louboutin. She also tagged her makeup artist Jazelle and stylist Ari Michael for acknowledgment.

Within five hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 9,400 likes. Besides, several of Whitney’s admirers took to the comments section and shared 400-plus comments in which they praised her figure, pretty looks, as well as her incredible style.

“I have a crush on you!!! You are so amazing!!” one of her fans commented.

“Your are better than Jessica Rabbit, lol. Who Framed Roger Rabbit is one of my favorite movies of all time. The animation is amazing!!” chimed in another user.

“You have a fascinating figure!! Your pics literally make my day,” a third follower wrote.

“The hottest woman in the world!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “legs for days,” “real-life barbie,” and “pure perfection,” to express their adoration.

Besides her regular fans, several other models also liked and commented on the pic, including Jenna Jenovich, Valeria Orsini, Luz Elena Echeverria, and Lauren Abraham.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Whitney shared another sultry photograph on September 30 in which she rocked a stylish white bikini to put her toned body front and center. To date, the post has garnered more than 11,000 likes.