‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Carly Struggles With Nelle’s Death As She Gets Questioned At The PCPD

Carly Corinthos was the last one to see Nelle Benson alive, and on Monday’s General Hospital, she will once again be questioned about her death. This time her lawyer, Diane Miller, will be with her as she is forced to defend herself.

The previews showed Carly sitting in the interrogation room at the PCPD sitting across from what looks like Detective Chase. She is not happy as she tells him that she stands by her sworn statement that she gave the night that Nelle disappeared. She, of course, wasn’t telling the whole truth. Jax convinced her that lying about what really happened would be the best option for her and she went along with it. Jason has since taken over the duties of keeping her story straight and making sure that she doesn’t change it. Carly will continue to struggle to find closure, as General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps has indicated.

Jason told his BFF that it’s good that Nelle is gone so she won’t hurt anyone ever again. However, Carly is still feeling that she could have done more to save her right before she supposedly fell to her death.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

General Hospital fans aren’t convinced that Nelle is really gone. It seems that Carly’s struggles may come back to haunt her in more ways than one. Halloween is coming up and this would be the perfect time for Nelle to make her way back to Port Charles to get even with the woman that she blames for everything bad that’s happened in her life.

Later in the week, Carly and Nina will have words. It may have something to do with the funeral service that Nina is planning for Nelle. She feels bad that she couldn’t help her get her life back on track. Since Julian didn’t care one way or the other whether his wife had a proper burial, Nina stepped up to do it. The two women may clash about it.

Nelle’s fate was revealed last month when Chase told Sonny, Carly, and Jason that Nelle’s body had been found. They all looked relieved that she was really out of their lives for good, but that left Carly pretty rattled about the whole ordeal. She has struggled ever since.

Monday’s General Hospital will reveal whether Carly will be held at the PCPD after she is questioned. There may be evidence eventually that will land her in big trouble, especially if they find out that she isn’t telling them everything that happened in the woods that night.