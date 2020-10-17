Donald Trump Says He May ‘Leave The Country’ If He Loses The Election

Donald Trump may be ready to leave the United States if he doesn’t win in November.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Georgia on Friday, the president mused about the potential of losing the upcoming election and being forced to move out of the White House. As The Daily Beast noted, Trump said that he struggled to imagine what it would be like and suggested that he may leave the country entirely if he loses to a person he sees as an inferior opponent.

“You know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of American politics puts pressure on me,” he told the crowd. “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life—what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

As the report noted, there appears to be an increasing likelihood that he may not earn re-election. A number of polls have shown Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by a significant margin nationally, with some showing Biden holding a double-digit lead. Polling in key swing states has returned similar results, with the Democratic candidate ahead in many that Trump had won narrowly in 2016 and would need to hold in order to win again.

The Daily Beast noted that the stakes could be even higher and more personal for Trump, as he faces a number of potential criminal investigations once he leaves office.

This is not the first time that Trump has floated the idea of leaving the United States if he doesn’t prevail in November. As The Inquisitr reported, he has made similar statements at some previous campaign events, including one in September where he told supporters “you’ll never see me again” if he can’t earn re-election. The quip attracted some interest, leading Biden’s campaign to make an immediate ad that played a clip of his remark and showed the former vice president saying he endorsed the message. The impromptu video message then went viral on social media.

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Trump has delivered similar messages in some important battlegrounds. As Political Wire reported, during a rally in the battleground state of Iowa earlier this week, Trump told supporters that he may never come back to the state again if he can’t win there. He had won Iowa in 2016, though polls show a much tighter race this cycle.