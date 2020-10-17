Megan Williams Looks Gorgeous In New Selfie, Shows Off Her Flawless Décolletage

British model Megan Williams took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 16, and treated her 760,000-plus followers to a very hot selfie.

In the pic, Megan rocked a brown tube top made up of ribbed fabric. The revealing top showed off a glimpse of cleavage while also putting her flawless décolletage on full display.

Megan, who rose to fame after walking in three consecutive Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, wore her blond tresses down, swept her locks to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder.

The picture was captured indoors, in front of a mirror. A transparent pouch could be seen lying in front of her while the background boasted a black-colored shelf. Megan looked straight at the lens and slightly puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look. She raised her left hand and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, she only used an emoji. Within 12 hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 11,000 likes.

In addition to that, several of Megan’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to a hundred comments in which they praised her pretty facial features as well as her incredible figure.

“Why don’t you try acting? Your beauty is for cinema too!!” one of her fans commented.

“Is there ever a moment when you don’t look beautiful? I can’t believe you can ever look anything less than perfect!!” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Wow!!! Your face, neck, nose, eyes, and hair, everything is so beautiful and sexy!!! I would like to kiss you so, so hard, baby!!” a third admirer remarked.

“You are beyond gorgeous. Thank you for sharing this pic. I hope you will have a nice day and a great weekend,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so pretty,” “my queen,” and “wifey material,” to let Megan know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Meri Gulin, Shanina Shaik, Frida Aasen, and Lorena Rae.

Megan often wows her legions of admirers with glimpses of her incredible figure on the photo-sharing website. As The Inquisitr previously noted, a few months ago, the hottie uploaded another sultry snapshot in which she looked like a total smokeshow as she worked the camera in a set of gray satin lingerie that did nothing but favors for her curves. To date, the post has garnered more than 18,000 likes.