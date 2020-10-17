‘Big Brother 22’ Week 11 Spoilers: HOH Puts Up Two Nominees For Eviction

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

Week 11 in the Big Brother house is rolling right along as a new Head of Household (HOH) has been crowned, a luxury competition played out, and two houseguests have been put up for eviction. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Enzo Palumbo is the new HOH, marking the second time this season he’s held the title. This afternoon, Nicole Franzel won the surprise luxury competition, and two players were nominated for eviction shortly after.

According to Big Brother Network, Enzo nominated Nicole and Christmas Abbott. The New Jersey native only had three players to choose from when it came to his nominations, and his choice to keep Cody Calafiore safe doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Nicole had assumed she was going to be nominated no matter what, but Christmas thought there was a chance she was staying off the block.

When the live feeds came back on, Christmas was noticeably upset and was short when Nicole tried to speak to her. Enzo told Cody he spoke to Christmas before the nominations and let her know what he was going to do.

“I’ve f*cking had it. I told her ‘I can’t put Cody on the block. Why would I f*cking anger someone that’s the best competitor in the game?'” Enzo said per Big Brother Daily on Twitter.

The houseguests have been talking about studying for the upcoming Power of Veto (POV) competition which will be some sort of quiz about the season’s events.

“I’m just getting myself f*cking locked in for tomorrow. I’m going to be going over my shit over and over,” Cody said of his studying.

In this particular week, the POV holder is more powerful than the HOH. Whoever wins will decide which two players will be on the block going into eviction night on Thursday, and who will go home. For instance, if Cody wins the nominations will stay the same and he will choose who is evicted. If Christmas wins, she will come down and then decide whether to send Cody or Nicole home, which will likely be the former.

Nicole is the only wildcard in this situation. She has been adamant that she is trying to help Cody win the $500,000 grand prize, and if she nabs the POV, she might not pull herself down knowing that Cody will vote to evict Christmas.

The ever-so-crucial Power of Veto will play out on Saturday afternoon, with the Veto meeting following on Monday.