‘One Piece’ Episode 946 Preview Hints At Queen’s Secret Plan To Take Down Emperor Big Mom

The latest episode of One Piece featured the brief battle between Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague. Despite expressing strong confidence that he could take down one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Queen still ended up being easily defeated by Linlin. In their recent fight, it only took two hits for Emperor Big Mom to knock Queen out.

However, though he passed out and lost his Brachiosaurus form, it seems like the fight isn’t yet over for Queen. According to the preview, One Piece Episode 946, which is titled “Stop the Emperor of the Sea! Queen’s Secret Plan!,” is set to feature the return of the Calamity and his plan to capture Emperor Big Mom.

“The enraged Big Mom is on a rampage! She fights furiously against Luffy whose back is to the wall! As the labor camp is about to be destroyed, Luffy’s enemy Queen plans a strategy to capture Big Mom! What will happen to Luffy? And how will the deadly operation end up?”

When he knocked out Queen, Emperor Big Mom continued her search for the red-bean soup inside the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. However, though she managed to find the containers, all of them were empty. She learned that the red-bean soup was consumed by Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and his friend Old Man Hyo.

Linlin got furious and made Luffy and Old Man Hyo her next targets. Luffy may have managed to unlock Ryuo in the previous episode of One Piece, but based on the preview, he still couldn’t use it at his own will. One Piece Episode 946 will feature Luffy running away from Emperor Big Mom, together with the other prisoners inside the Excavation Labor Camp.

While Emperor Big Mom was busy chasing Luffy, Queen, who is set to regain his consciousness, will think of a strategic plan that will give him a strong chance of capturing the lady Yonko. After recovering from the damage that he took from Linlin’s attack, he will once again use his devil fruit power to transform into a Brachiosaurus.

Compared to their previous encounter, Queen looks calmer in One Piece Episode 946 preview. He no longer acts without thinking, and it seems like he’s waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike. After catching Linlin off guard, Queen will once again try to use his special technique. He will jump into the sky and throw all his weight to Emperor Big Mom, hoping that it would be finally enough to take her down.