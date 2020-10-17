Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Big News With Fans As Former ‘Bachelorette’ Prepares To Welcome Another Baby

Former The Bachelorette star Emily Maynard Johnson just revealed that she is expanding her family once again. A Friday evening social media post sprung the shocker, and even more stunning was the fact that the baby is arriving any minute now, quite literally.

The social media upload was a selfie that Emily took. It showed her wearing a hospital robe and Gucci knee-high socks as she stood on a tile floor. In her caption, Emily teased that whether she was ready or not, her fifth child was coming.

This was the first that fans officially knew of this fifth pregnancy. In all of her other recent uploads, Emily carefully covered her belly.

The former reality television star seemed to become a professional at having a kid or a purse in front of her bump. She wore lots of flowy, roomy dresses and it didn’t seem as if too many people had picked up on the impending family addition.

“What?!? This is AMAZING! Did I miss a pregnancy announcement and all???” one follower questioned in response to this Instagram selfie.

As The Bachelor franchise viewers will remember, single mom Emily appeared on Brad Womack’s second season. She was raising her daughter Ricki on her own after the little one’s biological father, Ricky Hendrick, died in a plane crash when Emily was pregnant.

Throughout her time on The Bachelor and later on The Bachelorette, Emily made it clear she was anxious to have more children. Her engagements to Brad and later Jef Holm didn’t last, and she soon met and married her now-husband Tyler Johnson.

Since then, she’s fulfilled her wish of having lots of babies. Emily and Tyler welcomed three boys in fairly rapid succession. Jennings, Gibson, and Gatlin all arrived within about 30 months of one another.

Gatlin, the youngest, was born in November 2017, so it seems that the family did take a breather before expanding once again. Will this fifth baby be a girl for Emily and her hubby? That seems to be what a lot of fans are hoping.

People were quick to react to this surprising social media post. In just an hour, almost 20,000 likes and 600 comments poured in as everybody shared their excitement over the revelation.

“Omg what!!! Maybe a girl! :)” detailed another Instagram comment.

“Pink socks hinting it’s a girl?” another Instagram response read.

Now it looks as if The Bachelor fans will be stalking Emily’s account in hopes of seeing more baby news as the evening continues. No matter what gender this new Johnson babe is, it looks as if everybody’s thrilled by this fun news.