‘Big Brother 22’ Week 11 Spoilers: Houseguests Compete In Surprise Luxury Competition

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

Week 11 began last night on Big Brother Season 22, and so much has already gone down in the house. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Enzo Palumbo won the Head of Household (HOH) competition to the dismay of Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel. To the surprise of the houseguests, another competition played out on Friday afternoon which was somewhat separate from the game. The roommates found out they would be competing in a luxury comp that was not just for them, but also for a member of the jury.

The specifics on the luxury challenge are still a little bit fuzzy as the details are only coming from the houseguest’s conversations. The live feeds were down for quite some time Friday afternoon and while many suspected it was for Enzo’s nominations, but the remaining players were actually fighting for $10,000.

According to Big Brother Network, the four housemates chose someone from the jury to play for alongside themselves, and if they nabbed the victory, both themself and the jury member would win $10,000. How the picking played out is still unknown, which includes how the order was determined.

Nicole ended up winning the surprise luxury competition, and so did Memphis Garrett who she had selected to play for.

CBS

Christmas Abbott was absolutely devastated after the comp and found herself in tears talking to the cameras. The fitness junkie was upset that she didn’t select Memphis and wasn’t able to win the money for him.

“I don’t care that I didn’t win $10,000. I am just really upset that I went against my intuition and I feel like I betrayed Memphis by not picking him. I had so much fun in that comp but it made me miss my friend,” she said to herself per Big Brother Daily on Twitter.

“It’s not even about the cash. I feel like I just betrayed him by not even picking him. I am happy Nicole won the money but I just wish Nicole won the money with like Da’Vonne [Rogers]. It’s kind of hard to explain,” she continued.

Christmas went on to say she was worried Memphis would be upset with her for not selecting him to play for. It was confusing logic, but fans are hoping to figure it all out when it airs, likely on Sunday.

The other houseguest/juror pairings are unknown at this time. The feeds went down again shortly after returning for the nomination ceremony so there haven’t been many conversations available for viewing today.