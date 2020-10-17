Steve Bannon Bragged On Dutch Television Weeks Ago That He Had Hunter Biden’s Hard Drive

Steve Bannon appeared to offer a preview of the recent attacks on Hunter Biden, saying weeks ago during an appearance on Dutch television that he had the hard drive of the former vice president’s son.

Biden has become a subject of attack from Donald Trump and many of the president’s allies following a controversial report from the New York Post that alleged to have found incriminating information on his laptop. The story claimed that a computer connected to the 50-year-old was left abandoned at a repair shop, whose owner found emails indicating that Biden used his father’s position in Barack Obama’s administration to advance his own business interest in Ukraine. The report also claimed that the laptop contained pictures of Biden with what appeared to be crack cocaine and a video of him in a sex act.

A newly emerged video showed that the attack on Biden may have been at least weeks in planning. As The Daily Beast noted, Bannon spoke about it in an appearance on the Dutch news program Nieuwsuur.

“We have the hard drive. I have the hard drive of Hunter Biden,” said the former top Trump strategist. When asked what was on it, Bannon told the television host, “You’ll see, standby.”

Many have questioned the veracity of the story and the email in question, suggesting that they may be fabrications. Others have attacked Trump lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani for his involvement. The repair store owner said he shared files taken from the laptop with Giuliani and his lawyer, with the alleged materials eventually making its way to the newspaper.

As NBC News reported, American intelligence agencies warned the White House about Giuliani’s dealings with alleged Russian intelligence agents last year, raising questions of whether the files could have been misinformation. Others have pointed out what they see as holes in the story about how the repair store owner found the files and passed them along.

Bannon has also come under fire for his recent arrest on allegations that he defrauded donors to the “Build the Wall” campaign to support the president’s plans to build a wall along the United States-Mexico border. The indictment, which came from United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, claimed that Bannon and others raised more than $25 million but instead of using the money on the promised wall, they secretly passed hundreds of thousands of dollars that campaign founder Brian Kolfage used to find a lavish lifestyle.