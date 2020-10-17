Ariadna Gutierrez Goes Glam In A Revealing Silver-Gray Outfit On Instagram

Colombian model and actress Ariadna Gutierrez took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 16, and treated her 3.4 million followers to a very sexy snapshot.

In the pic, Ariadna rocked a glamorous, silver-gray outfit which perfectly accentuated her curvaceous figure. The dress boasted thin straps and a cowl neckline which showed off a glimpse of cleavage. The outfit also featured small, horizontal slits on the sides.

The former Miss Colombia titleholder, who made headlines across the globe after being wrongly crowned by Steve Harvey during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant, wore her brunette tresses down and swept them to one side. She let her curly tresses cascade over her back and shoulder.

The picture was captured indoors, at a nondescript location. She applied shimmer all over her body to pull off a very sexy look.

To strike a pose, Ariadna stood straight and tilted her head to the right side. She flashed a soft smile and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, the hottie informed users that the still was from the music video of the new track, “Ella Entendio,” a collaboration between Yandel, Farruko, and Arcángel.

She also tagged her makeup and hairstylist Susana Betancourt and producer Andrea Rodriguez for acknowledgment.

Within four hours of posting, the snapshot racked up more than 48,000 likes. Besides, many of Ariadna’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 370 messages in which they praised her pretty looks, incredible figure, as well as her sensual style.

“Oh wow, Ari, you look super glam and sexy. I love you so much! You look stunning in the video,” one of her fans commented.

“You are a beautiful woman!! Blessings and best wishes from Poland,” chimed in another user, adding a kiss emoji.

“Damn, this is the hottest snap I have seen on my timeline since morning. Looking perfect, as usual,” a third admirer remarked.

“This is so awesome. Your hair looks lovely, babe!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “divine beauty,” “speechless!!” and “what a goddess,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and celebs also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Paris Hilton, Daniela Tamayo, and Francisca Lachapel.

Ariadna rarely fails to impress her legions of followers with her stunning photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year, the brunette beauty uploaded a pic in which she rocked a two-piece swimsuit which did an excellent job of showcasing her fit physique, including her sculpted abs, toned legs, and perky chest. To date, the post has accrued more than 124,000 likes.