Stassie Karanikolaou Showcases Bombshell Curves In Bikini & Sheer Top From Emily Ratajkowski’s Brand

Emily expressed approval of Stassie's photo.

Stassie Karanikolaou helped a fellow model promote her fashion brand with her latest Instagram share, a sexy photo that she posted on Friday. She was shown rocking a revealing three-piece set that superbly showcased her hourglass figure.

Stassie, 23, often models apparel from popular brands, and her images reach the eyeballs of over 9.4 million potential buyers. Her massive following makes her a real fashion influencer, so a lot of people were paying attention when she showed them just how good swimwear from model Emily Ratajkowski’s label, Inamorata Woman, can look on a curvy form like her own. Emily expressed her approval of Stassie’s modeling shot with a crown emoji and the exclamatory abbreviation “omg.”

Stassie wore a bikini with a brown-and-tan check print. The neutral pattern also featured Inamorata’s signature motif: a silhouette of a naked woman’s body, including her butt and a single breast and thigh. Stassie’s bathing suit bottoms boasted a deep scooped front with sides that arched up to highlight her beautifully curved hips. The leg openings, meanwhile, had a high cut that lengthened her legs while baring the sides of her voluptuous backside.

She wore a matching string bikini top with triangle cups that were placed wide apart. However, the piece was covered up by a sheer crop top. The garment featured the same print as the swimsuit, but it was crafted out of diaphanous mesh fabric. The material clung to Stassie’s midriff and bust to ensure that her curves were displayed to perfection. The tiny shirt had short sleeves and lettuce trim around the bottom hem. She kept the focus on her skimpy ensemble by wearing minimal jewelry. The only visible pieces she had on were two gold bracelets on her right wrist.

Stassie posed with her derriere pressed up against a tall slab of stone that looked like smooth white quartz. She stretched her body out by reaching up to fix her brunette hair, which was styled in a sleek high ponytail. She appeared to be tightening the on-trend pony by adjusting its base.

The model crossed one leg in front of the other to emphasize her lower body’s curvy shape. Her piercing blue eyes were slightly squinted as she fixed them on the camera, making her expression look intense and sultry.

Behind her, there was a white patio umbrella, a large patio with ivory tiles, and a square hot tub with dark blue raised sides. The spa provided its users with a view of lush trees and tall mountains. However, most of Stassie’s Instagram followers were more focused on the gorgeous view in the foreground of the photo, not the one in the background.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” read a remark that included a string of heart-eye emoji.

“AN ACTUAL ANGEL,” another fan gushed.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a third admirer said.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Stassie similarly wowed her fans by rocking a coordinated lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty label.