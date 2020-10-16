Kate Beckinsale Looks Flawless In Video Clip Showing Off A ‘Sparkly Upgrade’

Actress Kate Beckinsale stunned her 4.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a short Boomerang-style video clip in which she showed off a new piece of jewelry she obtained. In the clip, Kate appeared to be indoors in a modern space filled with natural light. A piece of gray furniture was visible in the neutral space behind her, and her ensemble kept the same minimal color palette.

Kate wore a short-sleeved top with black-and-white strips stretching horizontally across the garment and a white trim framing her neckline. The video was focused on Kate’s face rather than her full body, however, as she showcased her earrings. The pieces had square-shaped studs fastening them to her earlobes, and then a few ornate embellishments attaching a letter. On the left side, she had the letter “K,” while on the right, a glimmering “B.” Thin strands of gems dangled down from each letter, nearly grazing her collar bones.

Kate started the clip with her head turned so that her left side was on display, and then turned in the other direction, showing off the opposite ear. She had her brunette locks styled in a side part and pulled back in a high ponytail. The tresses gathered in her ponytail were wavy and bounced as she twisted her head to both sides. A delicate blush graced her stunning features and her lips were slightly pursed.

She kept her gaze focused on something beyond the camera as she showed off the accessories, and she had placed a sparkle filter over the entire frame to accentuate the sparkling gems in her ears.

She flaunted her sense of humor in the caption, in which she called the new accessories a “sparkly upgrade” to a childhood clothing labelling. Her fans absolutely loved the cheeky yet glamorous share, and the post received over 38,900 views within just 24 minutes of going live. It also racked up 454 comments in the same time span.

“I absolutely love these for you,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Where did you find these? My initials are KB too!!! Love them!!! They look fab on you!” another commented.

“Gorgeous Girl! And hilarious caption!” a third fan chimed in.

“You make anything look great,” another follower added, including a heart eyes emoji in the remark.

