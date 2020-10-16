Track And Field Star Lolo Jones Shows Off Her Ripped Physique In Tiny Bikini

Lolo Jones has plans to return to the world of competitive track and field soon, and the U.S. Olympic star’s latest Instagram snap shows that she’s staying in competition-ready shape.

Jones took to the social media site this week to share some pictures of herself rocking a skimpy animal-print bikini that gave a glimpse of her fantastic physique. The pictures showed her posing by the side of a pool, showing off her muscles and earning a big reaction from her fans.

The first shot showed Jones standing near the edge of the water, with her arm slightly raised to touch the branch of what appeared to be a palm tree that was growing near the backyard pool. The track and field star shot a steely gaze at the camera as she posed with one foot slightly in front of the other, showing off her washboard abs and well-toned arms and legs. The second photo came in closer, while in the third, she sat cross-legged by the pool while smiling widely and putting her hands together near her chin. The final snap featured Jones standing again, with her hands on her string bikini bottoms.

The pictures were a huge hit with her fans, racking up more than 34,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments.

“One of the most strongest beautiful woman I know!!” one person commented.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote another.

“Oh wow! You look amazing!” another fan added.

The series of photos appeared to be aimed at a very particular audience. In the caption, Jones included a poem that sent an empowering message to women who do not feel appreciated by the men in their lives. Jones seemed to confirm that the post was, in part, a message to an ex, as she included a hashtag reading “my ex sucks more than yours.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Jones has been putting plenty of focus on her professional life as well. Per her Instagram feed, she has been busy training for a return to international competition, though she wrote in a recent post that she was starting over after having taken some time off recently.

“I had to take a step back and see if I could rally for another year in Track after the Olympics were postponed. So this is me. Starting again. From ground zero,” she wrote.