Joanna Chimonides Looks Super Hot In A Pink Bikini

On Friday, October 16, British model and TV personality Joanna Chimonides went online and uploaded a hot picture on her Instagram page to wow her 700,000-plus followers.

In the pic, Joanna rocked a skimpy pink bikini which highlighted her enviable physique. The top consisted of thin straps, triangular cups, and a string which ran across her chest. The plunging neckline of the tiny garment put her enviable cleavage on full display. It also drew attention to her taut stomach.

Joanna, who became famous after participating in the popular TV series Love Island, teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms which were pulled high on her slender hips to showcase her toned legs and thighs.

The model wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her curly locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a dainty bracelet and two pendants. The hottie also accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses which she held in her hands.

In the geotag, Joanna wrote that the photoshoot took place at some island but did not disclose the exact location. To pose, she reclined on a tiled platform. Some palm trees, plants, and the distant view of the ocean could be seen in the background.

Joanna placed her hands on the tiled surface for support and lifted her chin. She gazed straight at the lens and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Joanna informed users that she just turned 24 years of age, adding that she is looking forward to what this age has in store for her. She also thanked her fans for wishing her.

Within 10 hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 46,000 likes. Besides, several of Joanna’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 290 messages in which they praised her pretty looks and sexy body while also wishing her a happy and healthy year ahead.

“Happy birthday, babe! You are beautiful inside & out! Hope you have the best day!” one of her fans commented.

“Many happy returns of the day. Hope you enjoy your day to the fullest. You look absolutely gorgeous,” chimed in another user.

“What a phenomenal body!! Can’t take my eyes off you,” a third follower wrote.

“Oh wow, you are definitely the hottest girl on Instagram,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “stunner,” “lovely pic,” and “incredibly figure,” to express their adoration.

Many of her fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Anna Vakili, Demi Jones, Maura Higgins, and Belle Hassan.