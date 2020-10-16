Nastia Liukin Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Printed Leggings & A Matching Sports Bra

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin stunned her 1 million Instagram followers with one of her latest updates, a duo of shots in which she showcased her toned figure in a bold workout ensemble. Nastia appeared to be on a rooftop with parking stalls painted in white and a concrete barrier all around it. The sky above was cloudy, and Nastia had laid out a yoga mat in a gray hue that almost blended into the concrete. She had a black laptop open on the yoga mat in front of her, and in the caption, explained that she was a fan of The Bright App, a fitness app. She tagged the company’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She rocked a pair of skintight leggings that clung to every inch of her sculpted lower body. The bottoms had a white backdrop with an abstract copper-brown pattern resembling a cow’s hide, and the eye-catching print highlighted her toned thighs and calves. She paired the leggings with a matching sports bra that bore the same print. The top had a simple silhouette, with wide straps extending over her shoulders and a thick horizontal band stretching over her back and sides. The ensemble left her fit shoulders on display, as well as several inches of her flat stomach.

Her blond locks were pulled back in a low bun, and she had a delicate pair of earrings in. She finished the outfit with plain white shoes, and in the first slide, she balanced on the ball of one foot and her forearms while raising the other extended leg higher into the air.

In the dynamic second photo, Nastia had her arms extended and raised in front of her, and she had leaped into the air, legs spread. The photo captured the lean lines of her body perfectly, and the moody sky added a unique tone to the shot. She paired the stunning images with a honest caption about the role exercise has in her life, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 5,600 likes and 37 comments within seven hours of going live.

“Outfit!!! where is it from?” one fan wrote, loving her ensemble.

“Incredible!!” another added, followed by two flame emoji.

“So powerful, relatable, and inspirational!” a third fan remarked, touched by the caption Nastia included.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nastia shared another duo of shots, taken in front of a breathtaking blue sky in Dallas, Texas. For that update, she wore a slinky green dress with a cowl neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage and a figure-hugging silhouette that showed off her trim figure.