Former Chief Of Staff Reportedly Blasted ‘Pathetic’ Donald Trump As ‘Most Flawed Person’ He’s Ever Known

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly has reportedly offered some very harsh criticism of Donald Trump in private, telling friends that the president is the “most flawed person” he has ever known.

As CNN reported, the retired United States Marine Corps general has attacked what he sees as dishonesty from Trump, calling him “pathetic” in private remarks.

“The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life,” Kelly has reportedly told friends.

The report was released Friday, ahead of a special program airing Sunday night on the cable news network in which some former top members of the administration explain why they now see Trump as unfit to hold office. The report noted that others have backed Kelly’s assertions about Trump, including what they see as a lack of honesty, a transactional approach to the presidency, and a selfish approach in which he seeks only to advance his own personal interests. That has been raised by many critics outside the White House as well, with many claiming that he has drained taxpayer money for stays at his company’s resorts and trips to his own golf courses.

Mike Theiler / Getty Images

CNN added that Kelly has at times been vocal in his criticism after his January 2019 ouster from the administration, including during the nationwide protests calling for racial justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. At the time, Kelly said he agreed with the assessment of former Secretary of Defense Gen. Jim Mattis that Trump was “the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people.”

Kelly also spoke out after a controversial episode in which federal law enforcement officials forcefully pushed out a group of peaceful protesters from a park near the White House grounds, which took place just before Trump held a photo op in front of a church that had been partially damaged during previous protests. He had also raised concerns about Trump’s attacks on impeachment witness Alexander Vindman.

Trump’s administration has seen a level of turnover much higher than previous administrations, with many top members leaving under controversial circumstances or amid public spats with the president. Like Kelly, many have spoken out against Trump after leaving, including some who have written tell-all books revealing embarrassing stories of his leadership and intra-administration squabbles.