Halle Berry Dons White Crop Top Hoodie While Raising Awareness For Domestic Violence

Halle Berry has posted another fitness inspired photo to her Instagram feed, with a strong message behind it. The 54-year-old is known for her impressive physique, and she often shows off her strength on her social media pages. In her October 16 post, Halle posed by a large dirty window and peered out of it. The Monster’s Ball actress was wearing a white crop top white hoodie which had the word “Woman” written in a bold black font across the chest. The hoodie featured an interesting hem, as the front of the sweatshirt was cropped just below her chest, but the back fell down by her waist in a high-low layout.

Halle wore the hood up over her head with just a few hair strands sticking out around her face. Despite being somewhat cut out of the photo, Halle’s toned tummy was on display. Her killer abs are a body part she often features when she shares a picture, and for good reason. In under an hour, the photo brought in over 20,000 likes and several hundred comments.

Attached to the picture was a lengthy caption where Halle raised awareness for domestic violence. She noted that “love doesn’t hurt, and love doesn’t leave bruises” where she revealed the scary statistic that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience physical violence in a romantic relationship. Toward the end of her caption, she gave resources to her followers to use in case they or someone they know are experiencing domestic violence.

Followers of Halle began filling up the comments with compliments for the actress, while others thanked her for the bold and honest caption.

“I read in the news that since the Coronavirus Pandemic there has been more domestic violence,” one user wrote with a sad-faced emoji.

“Woman is an understatement,” another added of the word on her sweatshirt.

Many others commented on Halle’s physique, possibly missing the point of the post. Others decided to leave their comments in the form of emoji, which included the flex and “100” symbols.

The new picture came as a part of Halle’s Fitness Friday tradition where she shows her fans what she’s doing to stay in shape and even teaches those who want to know what they need to be doing at home or in the gym. Just last week the Oscar winner shared an impressive pic of herself doing a pullup which highlighted her strong back muscles. The post brought in over 100,000 likes, making it one of her more popular images to date.