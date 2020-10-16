Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Montecito Mansion Is Reportedly Available To Rent For $700 An Hour

It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a new revenue stream in their pursuit of financial independence: renting out their Santa Barbara mansion.

According to The Daily Mail, their home is available for around $700 per hour via the rental website Giggster. The site states that the luxurious location is advertised as a backdrop for photo shoots, music videos and other similar event. It can reportedly accommodate a crew of 15 people and includes private parking for up to 50 cars.

The listing describes the locale as an “Italian Villa” and a commitment of 10 hours or more is required to book the location. There are also a number of restrictions surrounding the property, including a ban on pets, smoking, cooking, alcohol, and “adult content.”

That said, defenders of the duke and duchess have pointed out that the listing was uploaded before the couple had purchased the property. Though it is still active, it is possible that its appearance on the rental website is more of an oversight than an actual desire to rent out the property.

Nevertheless, the listing has provided royals fans more pictures and insight into the $14 million home that has supplanted Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

For example, The Daily Mail has accessed pictures that show into greater detail the facade of the building, including ivy growing up the walls and the pretty blue shutters. It also offered photos of the pool area, with chaises flanked with cerulean umbrellas.

Many pictures also showed somewhat dated furniture that has likely been updated since Prince Harry and Meghan took ownership.

The Montecito house has been featured in numerous videos that the duke and duchess have recently undertaken as COVID-restrictions have made it difficult for the pair to undertake more traditional forms of philanthropy.

Royal fans have been eager to see how the Sussexes have decorated their new house, and have zeroed in on art that many have speculated have been gifted by Oprah. In addition, another print appeared to pay homage to the duchess’s home state of California.

Simon Dawson / Getty Images

The mansion has also been given the stamp of approval of none other than Vogue.

“Previous listing details describe it as idyllic: there’s a tennis court, a pool, a guest house, rose gardens, and cypress and olive trees,” the magazine noted.

“For Harry and Meghan, perhaps that’s their version of California dreamin,'” it concluded.

