WWE News: Braun Strowman Says Roman Reigns’ New ‘Smug’ Attitude Has Rubbed Locker Room The Wrong Way

Roman Reigns returned to WWE with a new heel persona at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Since then, he has won the Universal Champion and criticized some of his fellow superstars. Braun Strowman isn’t a fan of this version of Reigns, however, and he made his feelings about “The Big Dog” clear in an interview with Sportskeeda.

According to Strowman, he’s always had a lot of respect for Reigns, even when they were rivals in the past. He also said that he respected his decision to take time off before WrestleMania 36 to be with his family during the pandemic, even though it was right before the company’s biggest show of the year.

“The Monster Among Men” also noted that Reigns going on hiatus is what led to him defeating Goldberg for the Universal title at the “Showcase of the Immortals, but he ran with the opportunity after it was presented to him.

However, Strowman said that Reigns has changed for the worse since returning, and he’s starting to rub some WWE performers the wrong way behind the scenes.

“I don’t know where this attitude and smug chip on his shoulder that he’s got since he’s come back. I don’t know if it’s because he’s got this parasite Paul Heyman in his ear, you know filling his head up full with all this c***, and stuff like this, but you know, at the end of the day, I feel like he is carrying the Universal entitlement, just his attitude, his whole new attitude. I’m not really a fan of it, and I don’t think too many of the guys are in the locker room.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reigns recently criticized other WWE superstars. He said that very few have what it takes to reach the top because they don’t want to put the extra work in to carry the company on their shoulders.

According to Reigns, most superstars like the idea of being in the main event scene. However, they can’t take the ball and run with it as the responsibilities that come with being the top guy are too great. He stated that most wrestlers would rather collect their paycheck and be at home with their families.

Reigns also recently stated that he won’t retire until someone else steps up and grabs the proverbial brass ring. As of this writing, however, he believes that he’s the only superstar in the promotion who’s up to the task.

Strowman clearly hasn’t ignored these comments, and if his words are true, Reigns might not be the most popular superstar backstage.