Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Model New SKIMS Velour Sets With Early 2000s Tribute

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton modeled a few pieces from Kim’s shapewear and loungewear line, SKIMS, in a Friday Instagram post that was reminiscent of their early 2000s days.

In the post, the two BFFs each wore a different velour outfit, reminiscent of the Juicy Couture tracksuits they sported in the early days of their friendship. They also mimicked shots from those times in the shoot, as shown on Vogue‘s Instagram feed. You can view these snaps here.

For the shot, Paris wore a silvery gray-colored two-piece set with a hooded zip-up jacket and somewhat baggy trousers, showing off a sliver of her midriff. She also sported gradient sunglasses and casual sneakers and held her phone in her right hand, looking directly at the camera.

Kim wore a beige outfit that included a similar pair of pants. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paired her bottoms with a crop top, displaying her toned midriff. Kim held her phone in her right hand and looked right at the camera through orange-colored sunglasses. The reality star also completed her look with a pair of laid-back sneakers.

Perhaps most notably, the two “besties for life” held silver and gold metallic bags from Louis Vuitton with the designer’s logo printed all over. This was a direct reference to their original photo from the early 2000s.

Kim also noted that tracksuits were their uniform during the aughts, saying how “happy” she was to recreate the aesthetic for her SKIMS line.

Fans were quick to respond to the throwback-style post, with more than 1.4 million likes and over 10,200 comments. Many people wrote out how much they loved the looks and seeing the two together. Other users left plenty of fire and heart emoji, signaling their appreciation for the duo’s reflection on old times.

“Ayeee Gang Gang,” wrote one user.

“ICONIC,” commented another person.

“FLASHBACK!” a third follower exclaimed.

“To be in a parking garage with Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton is my BIG GAY DREAM,” read a fourth social media user’s comment.

Kim and Paris have spent a lot of time together lately, reigniting their friendship and pleasing their fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two hung out last month and shared an adorable video with their followers. In the clip, they talked about spending a “fun day” together as Kim urged her fans to watch her friend’s YouTube documentary, This is Paris.