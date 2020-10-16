Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Model New SKIMS Velour Sets With Early 2000s Throwback

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton modeled off pieces from Kim’s shapewear and loungewear line, SKIMS, in an Friday Instagram post, throwing back to their early 2000s days.

In the post, the two BFFs each wore a different velour outfit, reminiscent of the Juicy Couture tracksuits they would sport in the early days of their friendship. They also mimicked shots from those times in the shoot, as Vogue magazine’s Instagram showed on its feed.

For the shot, Paris wore a silvery gray-colored two piece set with a zip up jacket with a hood and some what baggy trousers, showing off a sliver of her midriff. She also sported gradient sunglasses and casual sneakers and held her phone in her right hand, looking directly at the camera.

Kim’s velour outfit was a champagne or beige color, with a similar pair of pants, but the Keeping Up With theKardashians star paired her bottoms with crop top, displaying her toned midriff. Kim held her phone in her right hand and looked right at the camera through orange-colored sunglasses. The reality star also completed her look with a pair of laid-back sneakers.

Perhaps most notably, the two “besties for life” held Louis Vuitton silver and gold metallic bags with the designer’s logo printed all over, which was a direct throwback to their original photo from the early 2000s.

Kim also noted that tracksuits were the “uniform” for she and Paris during the aughts, saying how “happy” she was to re-create the aesthetic for her SKIMS line.

Fans were quick to respond to the throwback post, with more than 1.4 million likes and over 10,200 comments. Many people wrote out how much they loved the looks and seeing the two together while others left plenty of fire and heart emoji, signaling their appreciation for the duo’s reflection on old times.

“Ayeee Gang Gang,” wrote one user.

“ICONIC,” commented another person, using all caps to express their admiration.

“FLASHBACK!” exclaimed another follower.

“To be in a parking garage with Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton is my BIG GAY DREAM,” said someone else.

Kim and Paris have spent a lot of time together lately, reigniting their friendship and pleasing their fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two hung out last month and shared an adorable video with their followers. In the clip, they talked about spending a “fun day” together as Kim urged her fans to watch Paris’ YouTube documentary, This is Paris.