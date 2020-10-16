Keilah Kang Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior In An Animal-Print Swimsuit

On Friday, October 16, American model Keilah Kang took to her Instagram page and treated her 2.2 million followers to a set of hot swimsuit pictures.

In the snapshot, Keilah rocked a sexy, animal-print bathing suit which hugged her curvaceous figure. It consisted of a halterneck design and a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. It also featured a bow and a cutout right below the chest.

The risqué ensemble boasted thong-style bottoms which flaunted her pert derriere and her toned legs.

Keilah wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a ring.

The pic was captured outdoors, during the day. The breathtaking view of the ocean and some pillars could be seen in the background.

Keilah shared two pics from the photoshoot. In the first photograph, she turned her back toward the camera to showcase her booty. In the second image, she stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She touched her thigh and gazed straight at the lens while flashing her charming smile.

In the caption, the hottie expressed her excitement about Halloween, adding that since she has not bought a costume yet, she is thinking to wear her swimsuit and pair it with cat ears. She also asked her followers to drop in some suggestions regarding a costume.

The model also informed users that her bathing suit was from the online beachwear retailer, Swiminista.

Within five hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 48,000 likes. In addition, many of Keilah’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared about 460 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks. Many users also responded to the caption and suggested different costume ideas.

“You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented.

“Red riding hood, medusa, goddess, pirate. The options are endless!” another user wrote.

“You look so gorgeous and hot!! I suggest you dress up as Aphrodite, the get-up will go with your personality,” a third admirer remarked.

“No matter what you wear, you will end up looking stunning for sure!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “angelic beauty,” and “wifey,” to let Keilah know how much they adore her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a day ago, she uploaded another sultry snapshot in which she rocked a nude, cleavage-baring crop top that she paired with distressed Daisy Dukes. To date, the picture has accrued more than 103,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments.