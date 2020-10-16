Instagram Model Julia Muniz Flaunts Cleavage In A Low-Cut Swimsuit For Spicy Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz looked stunning while she flaunted her curves for her latest upload. In the snap, she was photographed wearing a revealing one-piece swimsuit that showcased her assets as she soaked up some sun.

The Brazilian stunner – who has gained a large online following thanks to her surfing abilities – looked effortlessly gorgeous while posing on the shore of a beach. She tagged her location as Rainbow Bay in Australia. There was a clear light blue sky, and turquoise-colored water with rocks jutting out could be seen in the background.

Muniz was shot from the thighs up and she hunched over to be close to the lens. Her legs were shoulder width apart, and she let her arms hang by her side as she struck a carefree pose. The social media influencer’s long black hair was swept to the right side of her head and it blew in the wind. Muniz tilted her head and flashed a giant grin across her beautiful face.

The 22-year-old sported a black swimsuit from the brand Roxy. It had a scooping top that accentuated her bust, and thick shoulder straps. There was a zipper that ran down the middle, and a stitched graphic that had white, pink, and purple coloring. The piece had a v-cut bottom that elongated Muniz’s toned legs. She wore a pair of earrings to complete the ensemble. Her skin was glowing from the sunlight, and her complexion popped against the light backdrop of the sky. Viewers were treated to a glimpse of her athletic figure and her cleavage in the low-cut number.

For the caption, Muniz mentioned the sun being on her thoughts and she included a sun emoji. She tagged the clothing company in the snap along with photographer Rafaela Maia before uploading the post on Thursday.

Many of the Brazilian’s 759,000 Instagram followers flocked to the sunny photo, and more than 9,200 showed their support by tapping the like button. Muniz had nearly 50 comments in just less than a day. Fellow surfer Felicity Palmateer left a heart emoji in the comments section, and the replies were filled with those. Fans complimented Muniz in both English and Portuguese.

“The word beauty is worthless without you,” one admirer commented.

“Always with the smiles,” a follower responded.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote while adding two heart emoji.

“Lovely smiley face,” an Instagram user replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Muniz flaunted her curves in a tiny purple bikini. She was photographed on the shore of a beach with a friend.