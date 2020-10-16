Anllela Sagra Flaunts Insane Curves In Skimpy Bikini Top And Skirt For Sizzling New Video

Bombshell Anllela Sagra caught the attention of thousands of Instagram users on Thursday, October 15, when she shared a revealing new video of herself in a scanty outfit.

The 26-year-old Colombian was recorded outdoors while on a lush property for the footage, which was paired to electronic music. Anllela switched between a few movements that displayed her figure from different angles.

The clip began with the model walking across a field of grass as she adjusted her locks. She then held up a bottle of Noo-Fuzion, an energy drink, before sipping on the beverage. She also conducted a number of workout routines, including squats, and lunges. Throughout the clip, the camera zoomed in on her face and parts of her figure as she caressed her skin. Anllela’s facial expression emitted a sultry vibe as she mostly pouted.

Her long brunette locks were styled straight and pinned away from her face as they cascaded down to her lower back.

The model’s busty chest was on display as she rocked a skimpy, teal bikini top that featured a ribbed texture and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The number was designed with tiny triangular cups that gave way to a massive view of cleavage, and just a hint of underboob.

She teamed the top with a white tennis skirt that hugged her hips and bodacious booty, while the waistband called attention to her slim midriff. She also wore a pair of white sneakers.

She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings, several necklaces, and a number of rings.

In the caption, the model promoted No0-Fuzion, before tagging the Instagram handles of the company and the CEO. She also revealed that her bikini top was designed by Meg Liz Swim.

The reel amassed more than 29,000 likes and 130,000 views in less than a day after going live. Additionally, more than 300 followers headed to the comments section to praise Anllela’s figure, good looks, and revealing ensemble.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” one Instagram user wrote, following their kind words with a single red-heart emoji.

“She is God’s gift from heaven,” a second fan added, filling their comment with red-heart and clapping-hands emoji.

“Wow you’re beautiful, and perfect body,” a third admirer asserted.

“Beautiful rock hard body, look at that,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

