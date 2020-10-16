Miranda Lambert Slays In A Knotted T-Shirt & Bedazzled Jeans: ‘So Many Cowboys, So Little Time’

Country singer Miranda Lambert caused a stir with her Friday afternoon Instagram post. She showed off a T-shirt from her Idyllwind fashion brand and she looked fabulous in it.

The new picture featured Miranda standing outdoors, leaning back against a wooden fence. A blue sky and tall trees could be seen behind her, along with a grassy field. She rested one forearm on a slat of the fence while she looked directly toward the camera.

Miranda wore a light-colored cowgirl hat over her blond hair, and she grasped it lightly with the fingers on one hand. Her long tresses were styled in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders and she wore large black earrings that seemed to have some fringe and silver beading on them.

The highlight of Miranda’s ensemble was the “Weekender Tee” from her Idyllwind line. The short-sleeved top had a scoop neck and a cowgirl graphic in white across the front of it. As she signaled in her caption, the wording teased that there were too many cowboys for her to keep up with successfully.

The superstar singer gathered the bottom portion of the shirt and tied it in a knot near her navel. A glimpse of her midriff could be seen below the knot and above the top of her high-waisted black pants.

The pants appeared to have silver studs and several layers of fringe on them. This elevated them from basic slacks to something that showcased Miranda’s love for country-influenced bling.

The rather sassy vibe of this photo was an immediate hit with Miranda’s 4 million Instagram followers. More than 25,500 likes and 250 comments filled with praise came in from fans during the first hour after the singer had initially shared the snap.

“You are such an inspiration with a beautiful soul!!!!” one fan said.

“My country [queen crown emoji]. much love beautiful soul!” another praised.

“You are so perfect Miranda, have a great day girlie,” commented a follower.

“Good lord girl. How can a woman with a body built for sin sing like an angel,” someone else questioned.

Earlier this week, Miranda shared some casual candids on Instagram to celebrate her husband Brendan McLoughlin’s birthday. She looked radiant in the snaps that included her and it was clear she was happy and has been living her best life these days.

This new post fabulously combined both Miranda’s sweet and sassy sides to tantalize her millions of followers. The look suited her perfectly and people did not hesitate to tell her so.