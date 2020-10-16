Brit Manuela Shows Off Fit Figure In Scanty White Top And Gray Shorts

American beauty Brit Manuela dazzled her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 16, when she uploaded some new photos of her fit form in a scanty ensemble.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was photographed outdoors for the six-series slideshow, as she struck a number of playful and sultry poses.

In the first image, Brit was sitting down with her body facing the camera as her hands rested on her right knee. She leaned forward slightly with her head tilted to the right as she smiled sweetly and stared directly at the camera’s lens.

She emitted more a serious vibe in the second snapshot, as she stood up against a wall. She pouted and looked away from the camera. She sat down again for the third and fourth photos, resting her chin on her right hand in both frames.

The fifth image displayed her standing as she was taking off her sweater, while the sixth photo showed her smiling widely as she held a small pumpkin in her hands.

Her long brunette hair was styled into a bun that sat atop her head, while side-bangs fell around her face.

Brit’s fit figure was on display as she wore a ribbed white top with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment featured a low-cut neckline that displayed some of her cleavage. Her sculpted midriff was also in view as the number was cropped.

She paired the top with gray shorts. The bottoms accentuated her curvy hips and the elastic waistband drew the eye to her slim core once more. She completed the look with a short-sleeved zip-up sweater and white sneakers.

Brit was photographed in New Hope, Pennsylvania, per the post’s geotag. In the caption, she revealed that her ensemble was designed by Glassons, an Australian-based clothing company.

More than 22,000 social media users liked the new content since it went live just a few hours ago. Hundreds of fans also commented on the post to emphasize their admiration for the stunner’s figure, looks and outfit.

“You look so adorable girl, such a cuteness,” one individual wrote.

“You look INCREDIBLE, love this,” chimed in another admirer, filling the comment with heart-eye emoji.

“Love this outfit, so cute yet sexy,” a third fan asserted.

“Which style icons do you follow? Your fashion sense is truly enviable,” a kind fourth user wanted to know.

