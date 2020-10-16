Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Shows Major Cleavage & Fit Stomach In A Tiny Bikini By A Lake

Instagram star Sophie Mudd showcased her stunning figure in a spicy snap for her latest upload. In the post, she was photographed wearing a tiny bikini that flaunted her ample assets and toned body while she posed outdoors.

The 22-year-old has been making the most of the remaining nice weather this year, and for this pic she enjoyed the sunshine near a picturesque lake. She stood on the shore and immediately behind her there was clear water that was peppered with rocks. In the background there were rows of giant trees along with a clear baby blue-colored sky.

Mudd was captured from the thighs up for the eye-catching photo. She placed her right leg forward, and pressed her arms against her body while resting her hands on her swimsuit top. This pose helped further embellish her curves. The Los Angeles, California native had her auburn-colored hair tied up, but let her bangs hang over her beautiful face. Mudd gazed down and her eyes appeared closed for the pic.

The social media influencer rocked an olive-colored bikini. Her top had triangle cups that struggled to contain her assets, and thin straps that knotted behind her neck. Mudd sported matching bottoms with tiny straps that hugged onto her hips and knotted on the sides. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and a gold bracelet on her right wrist. Her skin popped against the watery backdrop, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her toned legs, sculpted stomach, and killer cleavage.

For the caption, Mudd mentioned envisioning becoming a tree, and uploaded the sultry snap on Friday. Many of her 1.9 million Instagram followers took notice of the lakeside picture, and nearly 110,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over four hours after it went online.

The influencer amassed nearly 950 comments in that time. Model Pandora Blue responded with a row of heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with those and fire emoji. Fans filled the comments section with praise for Mudd, and many left cheeky puns in response to the caption.

“Hey queen, you’ve done it again,” one follower responded.

“Man, Wooden that be nice,” a fan wrote while adding a cry-laughing emoji.

“The best pic of u yet babe!” an admirer commented.

“I wanna be a bubble gum, I’ll stick to your shoe and we’ll be together forever,” an Instagram user replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Mudd showcased her figure in a white two-piece. She posed on a dock with the water behind her for that upload.