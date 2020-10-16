Daisy Keech Flaunts Pert Derriere In A Cheeky Bodysuit While Posing With Her Dog

On Friday, October 16, social media sensation Daisy Keech uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 5.2 million followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 21-year-old model posed outside on a sunny day in front of a hedge. She faced away from the photographer and leaned forward to give her dog, named Mudra some attention. She lowered her gaze to look adoringly at the pup, as she touched his neck.

Daisy flaunted her fantastic figure in a skintight grayish mauve bodysuit. The cheeky garment put her toned derriere and lean legs on full display. The color of the bodysuit also beautifully complemented her tan skin.

The blond bombshell styled her long honey-colored hair in a braid, fastened with a light pink velvet scrunchie. Her luscious locks were also adorned with purple and pink butterfly clips.

The following photo showed the model squatting with her legs spread, as she brought her pooch to her chest. Mudra’s muzzle nearly touched his owner’s chin, while he stared at her.

In the caption, Daisy tagged her furry friend’s Instagram account that has over 8,000 followers.

The post has racked up more than 250,000 likes since it was shared. Many of Daisy’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Beautiful goddess always the best,” wrote one fan, followed by a string of red heart, fire, kissing face, and 100 emoji.

“Hope your [sic] having a great day! Keep thinking and staying positive! just wanted to let you know your [sic] beautiful and lots of people love you including me!!!” added a different devotee, along with two white heart emoji.

A few of her fans also stated that they wanted a better view of Daisy’s canine companion.

“move over i can’t see the dog,” demanded one commenter.

“could u move a bit so i could see ur dog pls,” quipped another social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Daisy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a tiny lavender two-piece bathing suit while posing on a beach. That tantalizing post has received over 500,000 likes and 1,000 comments.