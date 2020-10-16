‘DWTS’ Star Chrishell Stause Says She’s Waiting To Get Her ‘Dancer Body On’ Before Dating Again

The 'Selling Sunset' star is focused on the 'Dancing With the Stars' competition.

Chrishell Stause has confirmed she is not dating anyone nearly one year after her ex-husband Justin Hartley blindsided her with a divorce filing after two years of marriage.

In a new interview, the 39-year-old Dancing with the Stars contender set the record straight on her personal life.

“I’m not dating,” the actress and Selling Sunset star told talk show host Tamron Hall, per Page Six.

“You know I’m really busy, I’m trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries. It’s something I’m looking forward to as soon as this process is over, but hopefully, people will vote so it won’t be right away. I’m going to venture out once I’m done with this.”

Chrishell then joked that she’s actually waiting to look like one of the professional dancers on Dancing With the Stars before she takes a dip in the dating pool. The ABC dance-off features superfit pros including Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, and Sharna Burgess.

“What it really is — is I’m just waiting to get my dancer body on and then I’m gonna be like, ‘OK, I’m ready!'”

She’ll get to show off her dance moves with a contemporary next Monday dedicated to her late parents as she works on that body.

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

Once Chrishell is ready to date, she shouldn’t have trouble finding a willing suitor to go out with. Her DWTS pro partner Gleb Savchenko recently dished that “hockey players” have been sliding into her DMs in recent weeks, according to Us Weekly

The soap star turned luxury realtor reiterated to the outlet that she’s “so busy” with her rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars right now, but that she’s super looking forward” to going out on dates once her journey on the celebrity ballroom competition is over.

“Conversations have been started that I’m looking forward to seeing where that goes after this is all over,” Chrishell teased of her direct message activity.

Chrishell made headlines last year when her famous ex Justin texted her to tell her he filed for divorce last November. Her shocked reaction to the actor’s divorce papers played out on the third season of her Netflix reality series, where she claimed to her co-stars that she had no idea of her husband’s plans to end their marriage.

The This Is Us star has reportedly moved on with his former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, while Chrishell has moved on to freeze her eggs for the future.