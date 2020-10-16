Antje Utgaard Rocks Revealing Lingerie While Posing With A Horse

Antje Utgaard helped her 1.8 million Instagram followers kick off the weekend on the right foot on Friday, October 16, with her most recent post. The American model took to the popular social media platform to share a hot new photo that saw her rocking a revealing lingerie set as she struck a captivating pose next to a horse.

The photo captured Utgaard outside as she and the animal stood in front of a pink flowering bush in Calabasas, California, as per the geotag. She was in profile and turned her head to glance at the camera with intent look while allowing her lips to hang open. She propped the front leg forward, highlighting her booty, and took her right hand to the horse’s face.

Utgaard rocked a deep purple two-piece set by Honey Birditte, according to the tag. It included a pair of tiny bottoms and a matching garter belt that clasped around her slender waist. Her bra featured an underwire structure that pushed against her torso, enhancing her voluptuous chest.

Utgaard parted her blond hair on the side, where a series of cornrows added an edgy vibe to her look. The rest of her hair was down and styled in soft waves that fell over her left shoulder.

Utgaard captioned the shot with a punny caption, in which she stated that she was “horsing around” and asked her fans if their reaction to the picture was “Yay or Neigh.”

Her fans were quick to react to the post. Within four hours, it has garnered more than 10,800 likes and upwards of 165 comments. Many of her admirers used the occasion to rave about her beauty, while others took to the comments section to interact with her humorous caption.

“[Y]ou have a great body with a beautiful face,” one user raved.

“Yay (for you [heart-eyes emoji]) and Hay (for ya buddy)!” replied another fan.

“Your level of beauty is just ridiculous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You’re absolutely an amazing looking cowgirl! [winky face] That’s a cute little mare beside you as well. Well, I’m guessing it’s a mare,” added a fourth fan.

Utgaard recently shared another photo that focused on her amazing physique. She sizzled in a two-piece swimsuit in a royal blue color that complemented her complexion, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. It had a triangle top with small cups that flaunted plenty of cleavage and a bit of underboob. She tugged at the side of her bottoms, exposing even more of her hip. She was outside and the camera framed her from below, showing the bright, blue sky in the background.