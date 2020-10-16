Britney Spears Rocks A Bikini & Face Mask And Does Yoga In Wet Sand To Take A Break From ‘House Cleaning’

Britney wasn't happy about the quality of her video.

Britney Spears got a workout in and worked on her tan during a visit to the beach. The pop star was extremely dedicated to filming her yoga routine for her fans’ viewing pleasure, revealing that it took a lot of time and effort to create her latest Instagram video.

In the caption of her post, Britney, 38, wrote that she took a “much needed break” from cleaning her house to head to the seashore where her video was set. She said that it took her two hours to film the footage that she included in the upload, explaining that she wasn’t satisfied with the lighting in certain locations. This is because the weather was a bit hazy, and filming in those conditions resulted in slightly blurry footage that Britney described as “CRAP.”

For her outing, the “Gimme More” singer rocked an aqua string bikini that featured a classic adjustable design with ties on the top and bottoms. The latter garment had a back that provided a considerable amount of coverage while also showing off Britney’s pert derriere. She played it safe by wearing a blue protective face mask while she worked out, and she kept her long blond locks out of her way by wearing them pulled back in a ponytail.

Some of the yoga poses Britney demonstrated included the upward salute, upward-facing dog to downward-facing dog transition, crescent lunge, camel, and transition from cat to cow. She performed most of her workout in the damp sand where the tide was rushing in, and she got momentarily distracted at one point when the water hit her. She laid on her back and moved her arms as if she were making a snow angel, then she rolled over on her stomach. As the tide rolled away, she followed it and cooled off a bit by wading into the foamy white waves. She took more than one such break, occasionally sitting down in the salty seawater and splashing around.

Britney confessed that she got a bit distracted by the surfers who were riding the waves, saying that she stood in the water and watched them “for hours.” The soundtrack she chose for her video was “Orinoco Flow (Sail Away)” by Enya.

The “Toxic” singer’s social media update rapidly amassed over 40,000 likes during the first hour it was up on her account. As per usual, her followers also had a lot of thoughts about it, which they shared in the comments section. A few fans remarked on her facial accessory.

“Queen of going into the water with her mask on,” read one message.

“Love you Britney beach,” said another fan.

“Absolutely Queen of Yoga!! I love to read all the stories you tell us about,” a third admirer wrote.

Others seemed to joke about the conspiracy theories swirling around Britney’s life that some of her followers subscribe to.

“The beach is a simulation she’s actually in her living room,” quipped one commenter.

As reported by The Inquisitr, some of Britney’s fans speculated that she was not the woman pictured in a photo that was posted on her Instagram account earlier this week. She was shown wearing a different bikini and sitting on the shoulders of her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.